Rahul Gandhi says Adani gets contracts wherever prime minister visits, BJP labels allegations 'baseless'

Rahul Gandhi, one of the prominent leaders of Indian National Congress (INC) party, alleged that the central government was favouring the Adani Group. Gandhi also attempted to link the rise in the fortunes of the Indian businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014.

While speaking on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Gandhi claimed: "Earlier he used to travel in Adani's aircraft and now Adani travels with Modiji in his aircraft."

"First the matter was limited to Gujarat then the country and now he has become international," Gandhi further alleged, questing "how much money Adani gave to the BJP in the last 20 years."

The leader of India's main opposition party also alleged that during the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" people asked him how Adani's worth increased from $8 billion to $140 billion between 2014 and 2022.

Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha: "During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', we heard people's voices while we also kept our voices. We talked to children, women, and the elderly during the yatra. We asked the youth about their jobs... Many said they are unemployed or drive Uber. Farmers talked about not getting money under PM-BIMA Yojana and their land being snatched away, while tribals talked about Tribal Bill."

"When we first started walking (referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra), we wanted to play the opposition and tell people about their problems. However, as we progressed, after 500-600 kms, there was a major change. Instead of us telling the people the source of their problems, the yatra started speaking to us," he added.

WATCH | Will the Adani crisis impact India's clean energy goals?

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad responded to the claims and accused Rahul Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prasad said that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

Union minister Smriti Irani also reacted to Gandhi's allegestion and accused the Gandhi family of failing to deliver developmental promises in the Lok Sabha constituency.

She said, "For 30 years, the poor people of Amethi were told that a medical college will be opened. But on the land where they were talking about opening a medical college, that family made a guesthouse for themselves."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE