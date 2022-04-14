In mishap, three army soldiers get killed in India’s Kashmir Valley   

In an accident, three army soldiers have been killed and five others were injured in India’s Kashmir Valley.

The army vehicle overturned in South Kashmir’s Shopian district when it was en route to the encounter site in Badigam village, where four terrorists of LeT were killed by the security forces. The accident happened near Kanipora village of South Kashmir.

Due to bad weather, the roads were wet, which led to the skidding of the vehicle, the army said.

“Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seems to have lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road. The eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital, Shopian, where two were declared dead. One soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital,” said PRO, Indian Army.

"The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, where another, the third, soldier succumbed to his injuries. Four soldiers are presently at the 92 Base Hospital and are being treated,” added PRO.