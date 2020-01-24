In less than a week, India again successfully test-fires sea based K-4 ballistic missile

India once again successfully test-fired the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Vishakhapatnam on Friday, reports said.

This is the second test launch in the last six days undertaken by India's defence forces, news wire ANI reported quoting government sources.

The missile developed by DRDO was testfired from an underwater platform.

The missile which has a strike range of 3,500 km was earlier fired last Sunday off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The missile is set to be put on Arihant submarine in order to boost India's maritime security.