Eye on China: How IAF's Sukhoi fighters with BrahMos cruise missiles can shift balance in Indian Ocean Region

The Indian Air Force hopes to bring about a paradigm shift with the deployment of the new Sukhoi-30MKI fighters. The jets are expected to bring about a new strike capability in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR) which has a sizeable Chinese presence.

Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft

The Indian Air Force(IAF) on Monday inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu with the new Air chief RKS Bhadauria declaring that the decision to deploy the supersonic fighters at Thanjavur was a taken due to its "strategic location".

The jets were inducted into the 222 "Tigersharks" fighter squadron of the Indian Air Force.

(Photograph:ANI)