India test-fires nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile off Andhra Pradesh coast

India successfully test-fires the 3,500 km strike range nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

This nuclear-capable missile meant for Arihant submarine and will strengthen its capabilities to hit enemy targets from submarines.

K-4 is the most potent missile that India can fire from a submarine, giving the country unprecedented second-strike capability and huge deterrence power.

K-4 is being created by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for being conveyed on the armada of the Arihant Class atomic submarines being made by India.

India is relied upon to complete more trial of the missile before it is prepared for being equipped on the atomic submarines. Right now, just the main atomic pontoon INS Arihant is operational for the Navy.

K-4 is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed. The other one is the over 700-kilometre strike range BO-5 missile.

(With inputs from ANI)