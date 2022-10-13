In an attempt to go green, Indian Army is set to procure electric vehicles for select units

In order to reduce carbon emissions and lessen its reliance on fossil fuels, the Indian Army plans to induct electric vehicles (EV) wherever possible. The force has set a target for introducing light vehicles, buses, and motor cycles across various locations.

The army's EV drive will result in the replacement of about 25% of light vehicles, 38% of buses, and 48% of motorbikes with suitable charging infrastructure in some peacetime units and formations. This is being done in accordance with what the army needs and how well EVs work in various environments.

According to the officials, the EV drive has already begun in New Delhi and will soon be expanded to Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata.

To help the EV drive, the army is putting infrastructure in place. It has erected transformers with sufficient load bearing capacity based on the projected number of EVs per station, and it has installed charging stations in the parking lots of businesses and apartment buildings. Additionally, solar-powered charging facilities are currently being developed.

As per reports, the current shortage of buses would be filled by purchasing electric buses for initial usage by a few selected peace establishments and that a tender for the purchase of 60 buses and 24 fast chargers is anticipated to be floated soon. More EVs will gradually be included into the army.

