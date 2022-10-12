India: Kerala 'human sacrifice' probe gets gory, cannibalism angle being probed

A Police probe that was initiated to trace the whereabouts of a missing woman (Padmam) in the Southern Indian state of Kerala, has gotten extremely murky and gory. After having arrested three accused in the case, the Police have learnt that two middle-aged women(Roslin and Padmam) were lured into a trap in the pretext of being paid money and then killed brutally as part of 'Human sacrifice'. It is also suspected by the cops that one of the victim's mortal remains was cannibalized by the accused.

During the last week of September, Police in Kerala's Kochi city received a complaint regarding a woman-missing case. The complaint was filed by the Kin of Padmam, a 52-year-old woman who sold lottery tickets in the city. Padmam had reportedly gone missing on September 26th .

Investigation revealed that Padmam had been in touch with Muhammad Shafi alias Rasheed, who was running an eatery. Shafi is said to have had a criminal record and was already facing serious charges of rape, attempted murder and theft among others. Based on CCTV evidence and call records, Police came to know of how Shafi had got in touch with Padmam and lured her in the pretext of offering money and had taken her to a distant place by car.

Finally, Police were led to a house in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. This was the residence of Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila. The duo was in financial trouble and Shafi had managed to exploit their vulnerability. He is said to have won over their confidence and impressed upon them about 'Human Sacrifice' and how it would end their troubles and bring prosperity. It was here that the trio are said to have carried out the gruesome murder(details of which are known, but are purposely being withheld in this report due to the excessive gore) of Padmam in late September.

Further, the cops are also said to have understood that Roslin, another lottery vendor who went missing around June, had also suffered the same fate at the hands of the trio, around June 6th. Like Padmam, Roslin also made ends meet by selling lottery ticket in Kochi and is believed to have fallen prey to Shafi's approach and offer for money.

The mortal remains suspected to be of the two victims were exhumed from the residence of Bhagwal Singh and Laila, on Tuesday. The three accused were remanded to judicial custody till October 26th, by a Court in Kochi. The Police are expected to seek their custody in the coming days.