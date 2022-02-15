In a first, all-women Indian Army team undertakes offshore sailing expedition off India's east coast

Indian Army officers with Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in Chennai Photograph:( Twitter )
Organised by Army Southern Wing Sailing Command Node and EME Sailing Association, Secunderabad, this maiden expedition by the crew that comprises officers of the rank major and captain, will demonstrate the strength and vigour of women officers in the Indian Army
Aimed at motivating young women to take up sailing as an adventure sport, an Indian Army team of nine women officers has set sail on a Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Chennai expedition.
Heading out to sea from the Chennai port, the team of women sailors are led by Major Mukta S Gautam and will be covering a distance of nearly 900 nautical miles or 1700 kilometres.
Led by Major Mukta S Gautam, these are the nine brave #IndianArmy #women officers who are undertaking the first-ever offshore sailing expedition , in order to promote #sailing and encourage young women to join the @adgpi #Chennai #India #IndianArmedForces #EmpowerWomen #Defence https://t.co/rpjdookHWy pic.twitter.com/lKYalnZNCo— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 15, 2022
The Governor emphasised that Indian women are shattering all possible glass ceilings and making their own mark, setting new benchmarks. She said that this expedition would not
Only give an impetus to sailing as a sport, but also inspire and motivate young girls to join the Indian Army, don Olive green uniforms and serve the nation.