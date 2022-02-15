In a first, all-women Indian Army team undertakes offshore sailing expedition off India's east coast

Written By: Sidharth MP WION
Chennai, India Published: Feb 15, 2022, 06:27 PM(IST)

 Indian Army officers with Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in Chennai Photograph:( Twitter )

Organised by Army Southern Wing Sailing Command Node and EME Sailing Association, Secunderabad, this maiden expedition by the crew that comprises officers of the rank major and captain, will demonstrate the strength and vigour of women officers in the Indian Army

Aimed at motivating young women to take up sailing as an adventure sport, an Indian Army team of nine women officers has set sail on a Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Chennai expedition.

Heading out to sea from the Chennai port, the team of women sailors are led by Major Mukta S Gautam and will be covering a distance of nearly 900 nautical miles or 1700 kilometres.

The Governor emphasised that Indian women are shattering all possible glass ceilings and making their own mark, setting new benchmarks. She said that this expedition would not

Only give an impetus to sailing as a sport, but also inspire and motivate young girls to join the Indian Army, don Olive green uniforms and serve the nation.

 

 

