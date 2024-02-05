IIT-M and Munitions India to develop smart ammo for 155mm artillery guns

In two years, the Indian Army could get their hands on indigenously-designed and developed 155mm Smart Artillery shells that offer 50 times more accuracy than existing ones. IIT-Madras and the Government-run Munitions India Limited (MIL) have partnered on developing this ammunition, which will be guided by the Indian constellation of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellites, formerly known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

According to IIT Madras, Prof G. Rajesh, Faculty, Department of Aerospace Engineering, and his team of researchers will be developing the smart ammunition, which will later be manufactured by Munitions India Limited, a Government-run firm engaged in the Production, Testing Research and Development and Marketing of a comprehensive range of ammunition and explosives for the Army, Navy, Air force and Paramilitary Forces.

The team's objective is to increase the accuracy of 155 mm shell within a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 10 metres. At present, ammunitions developed in India have a CEP of 500 m. Another key goal is to increase the lethality at the terminal impact point.

"We are confident that the might of MIL in conventional ammunition manufacturing and the brain of IIT Madras in developing a guidance system will pave the way for MIL’s foray into modern ammunition manufacturing with Niche Technologies," said Ravi Kant, IOFS, Chairman and Managing Director, Munitions India Limited.

Based on the specifications of this proposed artillery shell, it can be fired from 155mm artillery guns, without any changes in the gun system. Unlike conventional shells, it will have its control surfaces that will help in manoeuvrability-fin-stabilised, canard-controlled, guided shell. It is expected to have a minimum range of 8kms and a maximum range of 38km. This Smart shell also offers three modes of detonation, such as - point detonation, height of burst, delayed detonation.