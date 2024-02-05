India: Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 introduced in lower house of Parliament

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, which targets the prevention of paper leaks in significant exams was introduced in the lower house of the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) on Monday (Feb 5). The bill suggests a minimum imprisonment term of three to five years for individuals involved in exam leaks.

