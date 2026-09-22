/IIT Bombay replaces ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans: What we know about the move

Mumbai: IIT Bombay has started replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted units in student hostel areas, days after the death of 22-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode.

Sahil was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, following an incident during a mid-semester examination earlier that day.

The timing of the infrastructure change has raised questions about whether it was a direct response to his death. IIT Bombay has said the work is part of a broader hostel renovation plan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What exactly is happening?

The first batch of wall-mounted fans has reached the IIT Bombay campus and installation work has begun in hostel areas.

The change has drawn particular attention because Sahil was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room.

Was the decision taken after Sahil’s death?

The timeline is central to the issue.

According to information about the decision, discussions on replacing ceiling fans had been underway for around two months, before Sahil’s death on September 18. The proposal was also reportedly discussed among measures considered by the administration earlier.

IIT Bombay has maintained that the work is part of planned renovation and was not introduced specifically in response to the latest death.

The available timeline, therefore, does not establish that the replacement plan was conceived after Sahil’s death.

Why is the issue being discussed now?

Sahil’s death has triggered protests at IIT Bombay and wider concerns about student welfare, institutional processes and campus safety.

The second-year student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering was found dead hours after an examination-related incident.

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct his movements on the day of the incident.

The fan replacement has consequently become part of a broader debate about the physical and institutional safety of students.

Is this an official suicide-prevention measure?

IIT Bombay has not described the exercise as a standalone suicide-prevention programme.

The institute’s stated position is that the work forms part of its hostel renovation plans.

Whether the change also has a safety function is a separate question from why the renovation was originally planned.

What happened after Sahil’s death?

The incident led to student protests and demands for changes in areas including mental-health support, grievance redressal and institutional accountability.

The administration also removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his position as Dean of Administrative Affairs while he continues as a faculty member.