A former employee at the ICICI Bank in India's Mumbai has alleged that the organisation mentally harassed her and forced her to resign after she couldn't report to office due to mother's severe health condition.

Advertisment

The woman employee, in a complaint letter to All India Professionals' Congress, claimed she had joined the bank in April 2023 and had to resign in November 2024.

"Things in ICICI were not very smooth from the beginning, however the ship was still sailing," the woman wrote in the letter posted on the professional platform LinkedIn on Sunday (March 23).

Also read: In Musk style: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal asks employees to send weekly reports of achievements

Advertisment

The ex-employee further claimed that she had "many reporting authorities" during her tenure in the bank.

'If you are choosing your mother over work...'

Advertisment

The ex-ICICI employee claimed that her mother was admitted to hospital on August 13, 2024 after an emergency and the doctors told the family her body "had completely shut down" due to renal failure after wrong medication.

The employee claimed in the letter that she approached her manager to get "work from hospital" but all she received was utter rejection.

Also read: Who is Manav Sharma? TCS employee dies by suicide, blames wife in last video, says 'men are lonely too'

She said her manager told her over a call that "if you are choosing your mother over work, it's not our concern. You may ask your cousins, uncles, aunts to sit in the hospital and you will required to come down to work or else go on loss of PAY".

She claimed in the letter that she lost her father 4 years back and is the only child and bread winner of the family.

She said that the bank had stopped covering parents in its Mediclaim services for staff "unless a new insurance was brought from ICICI LOMBARD".

She said she had informed the manager that her mother already had a medical insurance and she did not need another for her.

"It cannot be always how you want. I cannot assist your further and I need you to come down to the office," her manager (names hidden for privacy purpose) told her.

Also read: US federal employees who don’t respond to email are ‘presumed dead’, says Musk

Later, she got a call from her senior manager who said, "If your mother is still in the ICU and not recovering, it's best that you put her in a medical home and come down to office."

Further allegations

The employee claimed that she reported to her office after leaving her mother with an extra nurse in the hospital. She approached her manager with a resignation letter and found that her quitting was "pre-decided" by the management.

The letter of the ex-employee, a video of her alleging the bank of harassment, and her mother's medical reports - all of these were shared on LinkedIn by Mohit Pratap Singh, Professionals' Congress - Coordinator, Communications, as claimed on the platform.

Also read: Over 20 civil service employees resigned from Trump’s DOGE in protest

WION reached out to the ICICI Bank for its comments on the allegations but received no response.

Not the first case

This is not the first time, an employee of ICICI has alleged harassment on the bank. Weeks ago, a senior employee of the bank allegedly died by suicide after claiming workplace harassment and extreme work pressure in Bengaluru.