In Elon Musk's style, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has asked his employees to submit weekly reports mentioning what they have achieved, else face terminations.

Aggarwal sent an internal message last week, stating that the Ola employees will be expected to share weekly updates in 3 to 5 bullet points.

He asked them to send the updates directly to him and to the concerned employee's direct reporting manager.

The OLA CEO named this initiative "What's going on? (Kya chal raha hai?)".

“We're starting "Kya Chai Raha Hai?"—a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers, starting today,” Aggarwal told employees in his message last week.

The employees were advised to use clear language and bullet points while mentioning what they managed to accomplish during the week.

“Please send a brief update to your manager and [email protected] (email will be active in an hour or so) with 3-5 bullet points about what you got done last week. Keep it simple and to the point,” Aggarwal said.

Further, he said that in the coming days, Ola employees would be expected to submit their weekly reports before Sunday.

“Use the email subject: ‘Weekly updates’. The deadline for this is today end of the day. Going forward, we will expect the email before Sunday end of the day. Everyone has to send this,” the CEO said.

How is it similar to Musk's move?

The US federal workers were sent an email by Elon Musk’s team asking workers, “What did you do last week?” Musk warned that failing to reply to the email would be taken as their resignation, sparking confusion among the employees.

Later, during the first Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Musk defended the email sent to federal employees, demanding what they have done in their job recently.

Ola CEO being mocked on social media

After the "copycat move" by Aggarwal, netizens were seen mocking the Ola CEO on social media.

One of the users said, "From the first product itself, they've been just copying."

"Understandable. The likes of Bhavish have made their entire careers out of copying the trends in the West. They're not innovators,” another said.

Another user wrote, “The unoriginality and frequent plagiarism is so cringe-worthy. It's a hallmark of Indian society. Been noticing it for decades."

