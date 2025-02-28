A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Manav Sharma was found dead at his Agra residence on February 24. In a tragic last video, he blamed his wife for persistent harassment after being married for just a year.

Authorities were alerted promptly after his body was found hanging in his house.

Following the incident, the Sadar police registered a case based on a complaint.

Manav recently returned to Agra from Mumbai, where he had been living with his wife and dropped her off at her house before going to his parents' home in Defence Colony. His parents alleged that his in-laws had threatened him.

Who was Manav Sharma?

Manav Sharma was a Senior Process Associate at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, he worked as a Talent Acquisition Specialist at other organisations. Moreover, he was as alumnus of DAV College, Chandigarh.

His last video

Manav Sharma recorded close to a two minute video before committing suicide, which was later found by his family.

In the video, he was emotional and was crying as he pleaded for society to recognise the struggles faced by men.

He was seen repeatedly urging people to "think and talk about men" while apologising to his parents for his irreversible decision.

Manav was seen in a cloth wrapped around his neck and another tied to the ceiling fan. While speaking directly to law enforcement, he made a desperate appeal and said, "This message is for the authorities—the police, the legal system. Men need protection too. If things continue this way, there will come a time when men won’t be left, when there will be no one left to take the blame."

After a pause, he further said, "Let me share my story, though it’s not unique. There are many like me. I discovered that my wife was involved with another man. But what can I do? It doesn’t matter anymore."

"Even now, I ask this—please think about men. Someone, somewhere, please speak up for men. They are incredibly alone," he continued.

As tears streamed down his face, he repeated, "Someone please talk about men. They are lonely."

He further apologised to his parents saying, "I'm sorry Mom and Dad. But understand this—once I’m gone, everything will be fine. Everything will get better after my death. Let me go..."

Moreover, he also shared that earlier also he had attempted suicide, showing scars on his wrist. "I’ve always been a quitter. I have tried to end my life multiple times before."

(With inputs from agencies)