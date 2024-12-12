Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s in-laws reportedly fled their Jaunpur residence after an FIR was filed against them in connection with the suicide of the 34-year-old.

Advertisment

A video showing Subhash’s mother-in-law Nisha Singhania leaving her home on a bike late at night is making rounds on the internet.

Subhash’s brother-in-law Anurag Singhania is also on the run.

Advertisment

'We want justice at any cost,' says Subhash’s brother

Subhash’s brother Bikash Kumar on Wednesday said that his family is determined to seek justice, alleging that the victim endured "extreme harassment."

"The suicide note my brother left begins with the words, 'Justice is due.' We want justice at any cost," said Kumar.

Advertisment

Also read: Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: FIR filed against Atul Subhash's wife and 3 others

"In his note, he wrote that if he gets justice, his ashes should be immersed in the Ganga. However, if justice is denied, his ashes should be thrown into a drain outside the court. If there is any law in India that protects men, we want to know about it. My brother endured extreme harassment, and there are countless others like him in the country who are falsely accused. False cases are being filed against men, and the law is being misused," he added.

Bengaluru Police on Wednesday (Dec 11) said that an FIR was filed against the techie's wife Nikita Singhania, his mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, his wife's brother Anurag Singhania, and his wife's uncle Sushil Singhania based on Kumar's complaint under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3 (5) (establishes joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS.

It states that Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019, with whom he had a child. The four accused allegedly filed false charges against Atul and demanded Rs 3 crore to settle the case.

(With inputs from agencies)