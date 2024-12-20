New Delhi

After the tragic suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, a Gurugram-based UX designer took to LinkedIn to allege a similar ordeal involving his wife. The man claimed that his wife harassed him via fake dowry and domestic violence accusations.

Advertisment

The man said he and his wife started living separately just six months after the marriage and now his wife, who is an analyst, is demanding ₹150,000 as monthly maintenance and ₹10 million as compensation.

How it started

In the man's telling, the couple got married in May 2023 in Delhi but soon he lost his job. In the meantime, the couple found out they were expecting their first baby after which his wife started pressuring him to get a job.

Advertisment

Watch | Jaipur Fire: 9 Killed, 35 Injured After Gas Tanker Collides With Multiple Vehicles

“After a few days, I got to know that I was going to become a father, but my wife forced me to get a job as soon as possible, anywhere in the world,” the man claimed on LinkedIn.

Advertisment

After five months of intense search, he got a job in Bengaluru in November 2023. But his wife refused to move to the south Indian city with him citing her pregnancy and instead went to her parents' house.

“She promised to join me later but refused when I came to Delhi in December 2023 to bring her back,” the man said.

He further claimed that his wife and her parents started being aggressive towards him and asking him to leave the job in Bengaluru. “Along with my 73-year-old mother, I faced threats and abuse,” the man said.

He said his wife lodged a fake case against him in Delhi and Bengaluru.

The man claimed his wife earns ₹80,000 monthly but still demands big amounts in compensation. He even alleged that she and her family are not letting him meet his 10-month-old son.

“Knowing that my son is my weakness, she began using him against me. Whenever I tried to video call to see my son, she refused, saying the child was asleep,” the man said in the post.

Also read | India: Kashmir faces severe cold wave conditions; Srinagar records season's lowest temperature at -6.2°C

He further added, “If I fail to call her or visit her in Delhi, her family accuses me of abandoning her and my child. I requested her to join me in Bengaluru until I secure a job in Delhi, but she refused".

“When she realised that her manipulations were not working, she filed a false domestic violence case against me,” the man claimed in the post.

He further alleged that it's been 18 months since their marriage and for 13 months they have been living separately. Still, his wife has not filed for a divorce as she might not be able to get what she has been demanding in terms of money, he claimed.

(WION is witholding the name of the man and wife to protect privacy and as these are mere allegations at this time)

(With inputs from agencies)