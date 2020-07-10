ICMR plans pan-India sero-survey to evaluate the trend of coronavirus

The Centre is planning to conduct a nationwide sero-surveillance to evaluate the trend of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) among the population, the Central government informed on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officer on Thursday said the report from the previous study is under ‘peer review’ and a fresh survey is being planned now as the last one gave the status of infection spread till April.

ICMR will conduct a 'sero-survey' which involves testing of blood serum of people to check for the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus infection.

The final results of the sero-survey conducted by the ICMR in May, which focused on infections of mid-April is still under process, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The serosurvey that ICMR conducted across the country focused on infections of mid-April and preliminary findings were shared. As you know all such sero-surveillance studies or any other scientific study is subject to peer-review and those inputs are also incorporated. So that process is going on," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, India reported a new single-day high of 26,506 COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 7, 93,802 on Friday, including 2, 76,685 active cases, 4, 95,513 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 21,604 deaths, according to the Union health ministry data.

Total 26,506 new cases and 475 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)