IAF to conduct air exercise at Pokharan range with Rafale, Jaguar & Sukhoi-30

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct exercise "Vayu Shakti" at Pokharan range in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan state on March 7.

India's Rafale aircraft along with helicopters, transport aircraft and four remotely-piloted aircraft are set to take part in the exercise. The IAF will also include 109 fighter jets including the Jaguar, Sukhoi-30, MiG-29 and Tejas.

The C17 and C130J transport aircraft will also be seen in action along with 148 aircraft.

17 Jaguar aircraft are set to take part in the air exercise along with Apache, Chinook, Mi17V5, Mi35, ALH MkIV. The forces will also test the Aakash and Spyder missile systems.

The IAF conducts Vayu Shakti at the Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its combat readiness. The last exercise was held on in 2019.

