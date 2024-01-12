'I tried...': Modi gets emotional, begins 11 days long ‘anushthan’ for Ram temple consecration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an emotional message, announced that he is beginning an 11-day-long 'anushthan' or special ritual in the days leading up to the grand Ram Mandir consecration scheduled for January 22 in the Ayodhya temple city in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

"Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side," the Indian prime minister said in a post on X social media platform.