Ram Mandir consecration: 100 chartered planes to land at Ayodhya airport on January 22

As the highly celebrated consecration of the Ram Temple approaches, Ayodhya temple city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is set to witness the arrival of a hundred chartered planes on January 22 at the newly inaugurated international airport, as announced by the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Among the distinguished guests invited to the Ram Temple inauguration are prominent politicians, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of others.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations on 'Pran Partishtha Day,' Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport."

CM also thanked PM Modi for inaugurating the fourth international airport in Uttar Pradesh, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, on December 30.

The airport, inspired by the grandeur of the Ram temple, has already commenced operations, with the first flight from Gujarat to Ayodhya starting on January 11. Flights connecting Ayodhya and the Indian capital of Delhi started on December 30.

The airport will increase connectivity and increase tourism in the holy city.

In its initial phase, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport can accommodate 10 lakh passengers annually.

With the completion of the second phase, the airport is expected to serve 60 lakh commuters annually.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed plans for the expansion of aviation infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, with five more airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot set to be inaugurated next year.

Scindia further said, “Uttar Pradesh had only six airports in 2014, and now the state has 10 airports, including Ayodhya airport. By the next year, UP will have 5 more airports. One airport each in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot will be inaugurated in the next month. An international-level airport will also be ready in Jewar by the end of this year."