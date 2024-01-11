Ram Temple: Four prominent Shankaracharyas to skip inauguration in Ayodhya. Here’s why

All four prominent Shankaracharyas or religious heads of major Hindu shrines, have said that they will not be attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the north Indian city of Ayodhya on January 22.

‘Against the shastras’

The heads of the four shrines called ‘peeths’ which are located in the Indian states of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka, said they would not attend the inauguration event since it was being held “against the shastras,” or sacred Hindu scriptures.

In a video posted on X, on Tuesday (Jan 9), the chiefs of the Puri and Joshimath shrines announced that none of the four Shankaracharyas would be attending the inauguration since it would not adhere to the religious scriptures as the temple was being consecrated before construction was completed.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the 46th Shankaracharya of Jyotir Mutt, also stressed that the decision should be interpreted as being “anti-Modi,” but rather it was made because they didn’t want to be “anti-shastras”.

He also said that it is the shankaracharyas’ duty to follow religious scriptures and ensure that they are being followed properly.

“The scriptures are being undermined by carrying out consecration before the construction of the temple is complete. There is no reason for this rush,” said Avimukteshwaranand added.

He further asserted that it is a bad idea to inaugurate an incomplete temple and install the idol of the god. “The biggest problem is that the pran pratishtha (consecration) is being done when the temple is still incomplete,” said Avimukteshwaranand.

'Inauguration is being turned into political show'

Earlier this month, Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the shrine in Puri, said he would skip the ceremony because he was “conscious of the dignity of his position”.

“What will I do there? While (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji inaugurates and touches the idol, will I stand there and clap? I don’t want a position. I already have the biggest one…But what will shankaracharyas do there?” asked Saraswati.

In a separate interview, he also questioned why so many politicians were expected to be there for the inauguration. “It’s the responsibility of priests and sadhus to consecrate Lord Rama’s idol. Why are so many politicians expected to be present?”

“It’s because of the upcoming general elections the event is being made so splendid. It’s not appropriate…” said Saraswati in the Indian city of Raipur, on Friday (Jan 5).