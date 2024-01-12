Rajnath Singh mentions Chinese article, says India's rising global standing 'can no longer be ignored'

During a community reception at the India House in London, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh drew attention to a Global Times article, often regarded as a Chinese mouthpiece. The article, titled 'What I see about Bharat narrative in India,' signified a noteworthy positive shift in China's perception of India. While referring to this piece, Singh said that the Chinese government now acknowledges India's ascendance as a key global player on the world stage.

Singh pointed at the article by Global Times columnist and noted, "It seems the Chinese government has come to accept that our economic and foreign policies, along with our changing strategic interests, have helped India emerge as a rising global power."

Meanwhile also reflecting on the Galwan incident, the defence minister added, "I believe that the courage shown by our jawans during the standoff with Chinese troops at Galwan helped alter Beijing's perspective on India. We are no longer a weak country in the eyes of the world. We are a rising global power."

"No one can scare us and get away with it," he continued.

Highlighting India's economic and strategic prowess, he said that the country's rising global standing can no longer be ignored.

"The writer also noted that the Chinese government now accepts that whether you like India or not, our image and rising global standing can no longer be ignored. Previously, when trade imbalances were discussed, India would count on Beijing to minimise trade imbalances between the two countries. However, that trend is no longer in vogue."

Singh further said, "We don't see anyone as our enemy, but the world is aware that the relationship between India and China is currently under strain. However, we wish to cultivate good ties with all our neighbours and countries across the globe."

Global Times article

The Global Times, a Chinese newspaper, praised India in an article penned by Zhang Jiadong, the director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University.

Terming India a "major power", he underscored India's achievements over the past four years in an opinion piece published on January 2. He noted, "It appears that a transformed, stronger, and more assertive India has become a new geopolitical factor that many countries need to consider."

The article also highlighted India's economic development, political evolution, and its rapid shift towards "becoming a pole in the multipolar world."

"On the one hand, India has made great achievements in economic development and social governance. Its economy has gained momentum and is on track to becoming one of the fastest-growing major economies," Zhang wrote.

"For example, when discussing the trade imbalance between China and India, Indian representatives earlier used to primarily focus on China's measures to reduce the trade imbalance. But now they are placing more emphasis on India's export potential," Zhang added.