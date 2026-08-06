/'I can't bring your son back': Assam CM meets family of boy who died saving pet dog from floods

The flood situation in Assam remains perilous, with the death toll rising once again to 95. Among the dead is a 13-year-old class VII student, Ridip Panika, who lost his life while rescuing his pet dog from raging floodwaters. On Wednesday (Aug 5), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Panika's house and met his parents, Deepak and Parbati Panika. There, while talking to the grieving parents, he said: "I can rebuild your house, but I cannot bring your beta (son) back".

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What happened to Ridip Panika?

13-year-old Ridip Panika jumped into raging floodwaters after they swept away his three-month-old Belgian Shepherd Laekenois puppy. The young boy managed to rescue the young puppy named Borun, but was himself dragged away by the current in Bamunpukhuri village under Nazira subdivision in Sivasagar district. Later, rescuers pulled out the body of the VII standard boy who emerged a hero during this natural calamity.

For Deepak and Parbati Panika, the Floods in Assam have taken away both the home they spent years building and their only child. Sarma assured the family that they would get all government assurance but acknowledged that nothing could compensate for the loss of their son.

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Assam floods: Death toll rises to 95

The situation in the northeastern Indian state remains grim as six more individuals lost their lives, bringing the death toll up to 95. According to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), the state is grappling with both widespread rural inundation and critical urban flooding across multiple districts.

The Dhansiri river continues to flow above the danger level, and 14 districts remain on high alert. The affected districts include Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Darrang, Karbi Anglong, and Udalguri.