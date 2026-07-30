/Assam flood toll reaches 78 after fresh deaths in Sivasagar, Golaghat; over 3 lakh people affected across seven districts

The death toll in the Assam floods has once again gone up, rising to 78, with more than 3 lakh people continuing to be affected across seven districts, according to the latest official data released on Wednesday.
According to the latest flood bulletin, three more people died, including two in Sivasagar and one in Golaghat, taking the state's overall flood-related death toll this season to 78. The worst-affected districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metropolitan).
Also read | Assam flood toll rises to 75 as seven drown in Sivasagar; CM Himanta announces ₹9 lakh aid for victims' families
Over 3 lakh people affected
According to the official data, floods have affected 3,00,031 people across 21 Revenue Circles and 551 villages. The inundation has also damaged agriculture, with 21,523.08 hectares of crop area remaining under floodwaters.
Urban flooding hits Guwahati
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Apart from riverine flooding, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district continues to face urban flooding. Three Revenue Circles and several localities have been affected, including Padumbari, Boragaon, Excelcare Hospital, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra.
Also read | Assam floods: Over 4.45 lakh affected across six districts; 631 villages inundated, Charaideo worst-hit
Relief materials dispatched
Meanwhile, Assam ministers flagged off 30 truckloads of relief materials for flood-hit districts. The convoy, accompanied by Assam Gana Parishad MPs, MLAs, senior party leaders and Assam Police personnel, is carrying food, clothing and other essential supplies for distribution among affected families.
Speaking to reporters, Assam Minister Atul Bora said party workers and government teams have remained on the ground to assist flood victims. "Despite the havoc and unfortunate loss of lives, the government, led by Himanta Biswa Sharma, has implemented effective measures, including a ₹15,000 assistance per family. The government is providing food materials, and additional supplies such as clothing and other necessities are being distributed. Approximately 30 vehicles loaded with relief materials are currently stationed, with efforts ongoing to support the affected population. It will continue," Bora said.