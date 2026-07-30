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Assam flood toll reaches 78 after fresh deaths in Sivasagar, Golaghat; over 3 lakh people affected across seven districts

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:00 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:00 IST
Assam flood toll reaches 78 after fresh deaths in Sivasagar, Golaghat; over 3 lakh people affected across seven districts

Cars are seen trapped in mud following flash floods owing to heavy rain at a village in Assam's Sivasagar district on July 26, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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The death toll in Assam's floods has climbed to 78 after three more fatalities were reported, while more than 3 lakh people remain affected across seven districts. Urban flooding continues to disrupt Guwahati as the state govt dispatched relief materials and assistance to flood-hit families.

The death toll in the Assam floods has once again gone up, rising to 78, with more than 3 lakh people continuing to be affected across seven districts, according to the latest official data released on Wednesday.

According to the latest flood bulletin, three more people died, including two in Sivasagar and one in Golaghat, taking the state's overall flood-related death toll this season to 78. The worst-affected districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metropolitan).

Also read | Assam flood toll rises to 75 as seven drown in Sivasagar; CM Himanta announces ₹9 lakh aid for victims' families

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Over 3 lakh people affected

According to the official data, floods have affected 3,00,031 people across 21 Revenue Circles and 551 villages. The inundation has also damaged agriculture, with 21,523.08 hectares of crop area remaining under floodwaters.

Urban flooding hits Guwahati

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Apart from riverine flooding, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district continues to face urban flooding. Three Revenue Circles and several localities have been affected, including Padumbari, Boragaon, Excelcare Hospital, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra.

Also read | Assam floods: Over 4.45 lakh affected across six districts; 631 villages inundated, Charaideo worst-hit

Relief materials dispatched

Meanwhile, Assam ministers flagged off 30 truckloads of relief materials for flood-hit districts. The convoy, accompanied by Assam Gana Parishad MPs, MLAs, senior party leaders and Assam Police personnel, is carrying food, clothing and other essential supplies for distribution among affected families.

Speaking to reporters, Assam Minister Atul Bora said party workers and government teams have remained on the ground to assist flood victims. "Despite the havoc and unfortunate loss of lives, the government, led by Himanta Biswa Sharma, has implemented effective measures, including a ₹15,000 assistance per family. The government is providing food materials, and additional supplies such as clothing and other necessities are being distributed. Approximately 30 vehicles loaded with relief materials are currently stationed, with efforts ongoing to support the affected population. It will continue," Bora said.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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