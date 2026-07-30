/Assam flood toll reaches 78 after fresh deaths in Sivasagar, Golaghat; over 3 lakh people affected across seven districts

The death toll in the Assam floods has once again gone up, rising to 78, with more than 3 lakh people continuing to be affected across seven districts, according to the latest official data released on Wednesday.

According to the latest flood bulletin, three more people died, including two in Sivasagar and one in Golaghat, taking the state's overall flood-related death toll this season to 78. The worst-affected districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metropolitan).

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Over 3 lakh people affected

According to the official data, floods have affected 3,00,031 people across 21 Revenue Circles and 551 villages. The inundation has also damaged agriculture, with 21,523.08 hectares of crop area remaining under floodwaters.

Urban flooding hits Guwahati

Apart from riverine flooding, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district continues to face urban flooding. Three Revenue Circles and several localities have been affected, including Padumbari, Boragaon, Excelcare Hospital, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra.

Relief materials dispatched

Meanwhile, Assam ministers flagged off 30 truckloads of relief materials for flood-hit districts. The convoy, accompanied by Assam Gana Parishad MPs, MLAs, senior party leaders and Assam Police personnel, is carrying food, clothing and other essential supplies for distribution among affected families.