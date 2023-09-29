ugc_banner

Huge fire breaks out at New Delhi's largest vegetable market

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Fire broke out at Azadpur mandi in Delhi, cause unknown. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The fire could have broken out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor's shop 

A massive fire broke out on Friday (Sep 29) in Azadpur mandi, which is New Delhi's largest vegetable market. 

More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the flames. 

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. 

trending now

Watch the video here: 

×

Local reports said that the fire was brought under control and the cooling process was underway.

According to the officials, the fire could have broken out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor's shop. 

Fire Station Officer Paras Kumar told the news agency ANI, "We got the information that a fire broke out near Azadpur Gate No. 1. We have extinguished it completely. No one is injured. There are 7-8 vehicles on the spot." 

"The reasons for the fire will be known after investigation... Our vehicle came fast, and the fire was extinguished in 15-20 minutes," Kumar added. 

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

US cop, who joked about Indian student's death, taken off patrol duty

Delhi $3 million hiest case: 2 accused arrested from Chhattisgarh, some jewellery recovered

Delhi air pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal drafts 15-point winter action plan