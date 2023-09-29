Huge fire breaks out at New Delhi's largest vegetable market
The fire could have broken out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor's shop
A massive fire broke out on Friday (Sep 29) in Azadpur mandi, which is New Delhi's largest vegetable market.
More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the flames.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | A fire broke out in the Azadpur vegetable market of Delhi. No casualties have been reported. The fire has been brought under control, cooling process is underway. pic.twitter.com/viXr82GSY5— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
Local reports said that the fire was brought under control and the cooling process was underway.
According to the officials, the fire could have broken out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor's shop.
Fire Station Officer Paras Kumar told the news agency ANI, "We got the information that a fire broke out near Azadpur Gate No. 1. We have extinguished it completely. No one is injured. There are 7-8 vehicles on the spot."
"The reasons for the fire will be known after investigation... Our vehicle came fast, and the fire was extinguished in 15-20 minutes," Kumar added.
(With inputs from agencies)
