India: Doctors in Punjab remove earphones, screws and other objects from man’s stomach

After a three-hour-long operation, doctors in India's western Punjab state have removed earphones, nuts and bolts, lockets and screws from the stomach of a 40-year-old man.

Kuldeep Singh was admitted to a hospital in Moga district on Tuesday (Sep 29) as he was suffering from a high fever and stomach ache after he complained of nausea for over two days.

The doctors conducted an X-ray scan to determine the cause of his pain and to their surprise, they discovered numerous metallic objects lodged in his stomach.

Surgery

After the surgery, doctors were able to successfully remove the items from his body. However, as the items were in the stomach for a long time, the patient's condition was not yet stable.

Visuals from the operation showing the items removed from his stomach have surfaced online.

Director of Moga Medicity Hospital Ajmer Singh Kalra said the patient had been suffering from stomach pain for two years. He was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever and vomiting.

"On carrying out an X-ray, we found lockets, chain, nuts, bolts, earphones and many other objects inside the stomach. We then decided to operate on him,” he told local media.

Patient was diagnosed with pica disorder

According to the doctors, the patient suffered from pica disorder.

“Pica is an eating disorder in which a person eats things not usually considered food. Since he had eaten sharp objects, there are severe wounds in his stomach. Even thought the surgery was carried out successfully, he is still on ventilator and is critical,” Ajmer Singh said.

Singh's family members were also surprised by the findings and they had no idea how he managed to ingest all the items. They said he complained of stomach ache and was unable to sleep. The family also added that he was mentally disturbed.