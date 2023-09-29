India: Bengaluru city comes to standstill amidst shutdown call over Cauvery water sharing, 50 arrested

The row over the sharing of Cauvery river water between southern Indian states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu devolved into the streets of Karnataka’s Bengaluru city where local organisations have called for a total shutdown on Friday (Sept 29).

The shutdown took effect at 6 am (Indian Standard Time) and will be observed till 6 in the evening.

Many grocery shops and other non-essential stores have been closed in support while essential services like hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies will be operational.

Protest call gets massive support

The protest also got support from the Kannada film industry and the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and cab aggregators like Ola and Uber drivers.

The city’s metro rail system and the state-run bus services will continue to operate as usual and the authorities have tightened security at the key locations.

Flight operations will remain as usual, Kempegowda International Airport authorities issued an advisory which states.

#WATCH Karnataka: Members of pro-Kannada organisation stage protest in a unique way over the Cauvery water issue, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/XcgKnKFHPc — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023 ×

"Due to one day Karnataka bandh called by various unions and organisations on September 29, 2023, we anticipate a disruption in transport services. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly. Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates," the airport officials said in a statement

Theatres across the State have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association also backing the protest call.

Most of the companies in the city have asked their employees to work from home. Key market areas in Bengaluru such as Chikpet, Balepet and adjoining business areas wore a deserted look.

50 arrested till now

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Dayananda KA announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, 50 people associated with the pro-Kannada outfits have been arrested across the state.

Also read | US processes 1 million visas to Indians in 2023, ambassador Eric Garcetti says more to come

“We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody... We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong," Additional Superintendent of Police of Bengaluru Rural Mallikarjun Baladandi told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)