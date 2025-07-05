/How's Bihar police investigating Gopal Khemka murder: 'Probing 2018 murder'

The Patna police on Saturday said that multiple angles are being probed into the murder ofprominent businessman Gopal Khemka. Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said that several police teams, including from Vaishali and Patna, are investigating the matter. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and ongoing raids, including inside Beur Jail, to trace possible leads.

The Bihar DGP said the police are also probing possible links of Khemka's murder to that of his son's killing in 2018.

"Investigation is ongoing, and many dimensions are being investigated. Many teams are working on it. Vaishali police are also working on it, as in 2018, Gopal Khemka's son, Gunjan Khemka, was murdered there, and Vaishali police are investigating if there is any link... CCTV footage is being reviewed, which shows a perpetrator retreating after the incident," he said.

"As soon as we received the information, the police took swift action. We received the information with some delay, and we are also investigating whether the information was received earlier and if there has been any delay on anyone's part," he added.

Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said the police were raiding Beur jail to find out possible links to the murder.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the law and order situation in the state in a meeting withDirector General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar in the wake of Khemka's killing.

"Held a review meeting on law and order with the Director General of Police and other senior police officials at 'Sankalp'. Law and order are the government's topmost priority. No matter who the criminals are, they will not be spared at any cost," he wrote on X.

Kumar further stated that police and administration in the state had been instructed to work with full preparedness and strictness.

"Directed to expedite the investigation of criminal incidents and take swift action against the guilty. Instructed the police and administration to work with full preparedness and strictness to maintain law and order," the post added.

Reacting to Khemka's murder, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that there was a jungle raj in Bihar.

"Hundreds of businessmen are being murdered in Bihar every month, but we can't call it jungle raj? Because this is what the scriptures call media management, perception management, and image management", Tejashwi Yadav wrote on 'X' in Hindi.