Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered after COVID-19 care, to be discharged soon: AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Saturday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had "recovred" after "post-COVID-19 care". AIIMS added that he will be discharged in a short time. He was admitted to AIIMS hospital on August 18.

"Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID-19 care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," said AIIMS in its statement.

Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS after he had complained of fatigue and body ache.

The Union Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital previously, after he was found positive for Covid-19 infection.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

He was admitted to AIIMS just days after his discharge from Medanta.

(With inputs from PTI)

