BAPS Hindu Mandir - the first ever traditional Hindu temple in the Middle East (situated in Abu Dhabi) - hosted an iftar gathering during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. The iftar - an event where people gather to break their fast of Ramzan - was hosted to promote interfaith culture.

The event was titled Omsiyyat and was hosted last year as well by the BAPS. It was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with other distinguished leaders and ambassadors.

As many as 200 religious leaders and diplomats along with community representatives were present during the event.

The event was dedicated to highlighting values of faith, friendship, unity, and reflection during the fasting month while promoting global harmony.

Rabbi Jeff Berger of the Abrahamic Family House, Rabbi Levi Duchmann, Father Lalji of the Church of South India Parish, and Bah ‘ai community leaders were seen at the event organised by the Hindu temple.

“Unity in diversity is not just a principle; it’s a practice, vividly demonstrated here tonight. This event symbolises our shared journey towards understanding and respect,” Rabbi Berger said in an official press release.

The video of the event shared on the social media platform X showed mesmerizing decorations and people from different faith and culture meeting and greeting each other.

The #AbuDhabiMandir hosted an Interfaith Cultural Evening - Omsiyyat, which was graced by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minster of Tolerance and Coexistence. pic.twitter.com/htWHKgO1aI — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) April 4, 2024

"The Abu Dhabi Mandir hosted an Interfaith Cultural Evening - Omsiyyat, which was graced by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minster of Tolerance and Coexistence," the temple wrote in the post.

(With inputs from agencies)