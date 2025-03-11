The Delhi Police authorities have stepped up security at over 100 locations across the national capital ahead of the Holi festival and Ramzan’s Friday prayers on March 14, an official said on Monday (Mar 10).

This year, the Hindu festival of Holi is coinciding with the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, which is observed by Muslims all across the world.

“No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation for the upcoming Holi and Friday prayers,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that they have identified over 100 locations in the national capital where additional police personnel will be deployed along with the paramilitary forces.

Additional personnel in vulnerable locations

According to the ANI report, the police sources suspect some antisocial elements may attempt to create unrest amid the celebrations. Consequently, additional police personnel will be deployed in vulnerable areas.

“We have identified Bhajanpura, Dilshad Garden, Jagatpuri, Khajuri Khas, Jafrabad, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Seelampur, Okhla, Chand Bagh, Khajuri, Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar, Jafrabad, Maujpur, Brahmpuri, Trilokpuri and Jamia Nagar among the areas identified as sensitive,” a source said, as per ANI.

Ahead of the coinciding festivals, senior police officials will also conduct meetings with the local peace committees to discourage the spread of rumours and maintain communal harmony.

Extra surveillance, strict action

The police said that strict action will be taken against those who try to incite communal or religious tensions during the occasion. The police will also use drones for surveillance.

Officers in plain clothes will also be deployed for additional monitoring to identify any suspicious activities and ensure timely intervention, said another official.

“Delhi Police will take strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace. Special attention will be given to college and hostel areas, where incidents of water balloons and colour-throwing in public spaces have been reported in previous years. If any hooliganism causes distress to public, police intervention will follow immediately,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)