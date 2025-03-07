In a peace committee meeting on Thursday (March 6), a cop in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh said that if any Muslim has issues with playing Holi, they should stay indoors as the Hindu festival comes only once a year while Friday namaz comes 52 times.

"If someone applies colour to them, they should not take offence and should have a big heart," deputy superintendent of police Anuj Chaudhary said in a meeting ahead of Holi in March - coinciding with Friday prayers during the Holi month of Ramzan.

"The way Muslims wait eagerly for Eid, Hindus too wait for Holi," the cop said, in remarks that circulated on social media.

"Jumma saal me 52 baar aata hai, Holi ek baar aati hai. Agar Musalmano ko lagta hai ki Holi ke rang se dharm brasht ho jayega to uss din ghar se na nikle"



The meeting was attended by city-based leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities in Sambhal's Kotwal days before Holi to address potential communal tensions.

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together," Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours, sharing sweets, and spreading joy. Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect," he added.

"This applies to both communities. If someone does not want colour, they should not be forced," he said.

