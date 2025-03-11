Karnataka Police have apprehended the third accused in the Hampi gang rape case, the police officials said on Monday. He had been on the run since the incident.

The accused has been identified as Saranabasava (27) who was working as a carpenter. He was arrested by Gangavathi Rural Police from Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, and has been brought to Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of Koppal, Ram Arasiddi, said that if it necessary, the accused would be taken into police custody.

"As I had told previously, we have taken this incident very seriously and we had formed teams... We visited the spot as well. Based on the information and some technical help, we had earlier arrested two persons. The other person, Saranabasava (27), who was absconding, has been arrested from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. We have brought him here. All the legal procedures will be done today. If necessary, we will take him into police custody also," Arasiddi told ANI.

The official stated that the police have heightened the security measures and increased patrolling in the areas in view of the incident.

He said, "As a matter of seriousness, we have increased patrolling in these areas and even inspecting these areas... Now repeatedly, we have been checking all the resorts during the night also... We have been using NDPS kits also for this and have booked ten cases in the last three months. So, in the coming days also, we will continue the surprise visits, if any contraband or any violation, we will register the case."

Two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on the night of March 6, Koppal police said on Saturday.

A male tourist accompanying them was later found dead, they added.

According to police, a 29-year-old homestay operator, three male tourists, and an Israeli tourist had gone to the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake to stargaze. They were sitting near the canal, playing guitar and stargazing, when the accused approached them and asked where they could get petrol.

"On the night of March 6, after dinner, we decided to go and watch the stars at night. We took our scooters and rode to the bank of the Tungabhadra Canal, near Durgamma Gudi, near Sanapur Lake. While we were watching the stars and playing the guitar, around 10:30 pm, three men approached us on a motorcycle, asking for petrol in Kannada," the homestay operator alleged.

She told them that there was no petrol station nearby and that they could find petrol in Sanapur. One of the three men suddenly demanded 100 rupees. "Since they did not know us, I told them that I did not have any money with me. However, as they repeatedly insisted, one of the male tourists gave them 20 rupees," the complainant said.

When they refused to give them more money, the accused started arguing and threatening them with stones. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted and raped the homestay operator and Israeli tourist, while the third pushed the male tourists into the water canal, she alleged.

According to the FIR, two of the accused assaulted the homestay operator, and the third man aggressively pushed the three male tourists into the canal. The accused also hit her with stones. "I was seriously bleeding...Two of the accused joined forces and dragged me to the side of the canal. One of them strangled me and took off my clothes. One by one they forcibly beat me and raped me," the homestay operator alleged in her complaint.

She further said that the accused also snatched her bag and took away her two mobile phones and Rs 9500 in cash.



Similarly, one of the accused dragged the Israeli tourist away and raped her.

"While we were screaming and crying, the three men left with their motorcycle," she alleged.

She also mentioned that the accused spoke Kannada and Telugu and that she might be able to recognize them.

Based on their complaint, a case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and rape.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi said that two suspects have been arrested in Gangavathi in connection with the case.

"On March 6, five people - two women and three men - were attacked by three miscreants. The attackers assaulted the three men and sexually abused the two women. Based on the victims' complaint, we have registered a case of attempted murder, robbery, and rape," SP Arasiddi said.

"Based on the information provided, we have arrested two suspects, Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai, both from Gangavathi. A third accused is still at large, but we have identified him and will catch him soon," he added.

The police were further looking into the case.

