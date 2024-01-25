Gyanvapi mosque dispute: Hindu temple 'existed' at site, pillars reused, says Archaeological survey report

A conclusive finding of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) indicated that a large Hindu temple existed at the site of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reports said quoting advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side. As per the ASI findings, modifications were made to the mosque using pillars and plaster from the Hindu temple, with attempts to erase carvings on the pillars, as per Jain.

"Based on scientific studies/survey carried out study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure," a portion of the ASI report said, reported ANI news agency while sharing an image of one of the papers of the said survey report.

"The ASI findings suggest that modifications were made to the mosque, reusing pillars and plaster with minor alterations. Some pillars from the Hindu temple were slightly modified for use in the new structure. Attempts were made to remove the carvings on the pillars," Jain said while pointing to the ASI report.

The dispute revolves around a structure found during a court-mandated survey, with the Hindu side claiming it to be a 'Shivling,' while the Muslim side contends it is a fountain. The Varanasi court had ordered the ASI report to be made public, and lawyers for the Hindu side expressed confidence in their victory.

Notably, after a Supreme Court order, the fountain area was sealed in 2022.

The ASI conducted a scientific survey in response to a district court order from July 2023 to determine if the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple.