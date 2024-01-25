Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP launches campaign song, evokes PM Modi's popularity. Watch

The BJP launched its new election campaign song 'Modi ko chunte hain' on Thursday (Jan 24) as the Indian prime minister prepares to sound the 2024 Lok Sabha election's bugle “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain ((Not dreams, but (we) weave reality, That’s why everyone chooses Modi)", is the name of the campaign song.

The campaign song narrates that the situation in the country was deplorable, after which the nation voted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Campaign song video includes shots of Modi prostrating in front of Ram Lalla's idol

The song added that the Indian prime minister kept his promise and the country's dream of becoming developed did not remain just a dream. The lyrics further said that Narendra Modi has chosen the right paths and turned everyone's dreams into reality, which is why everyone chooses him.

सपने नहीं हकीकत बुनते हैं,

तभी तो सब मोदी को चुनते हैं...



The campaign song video ended with the prime minister prostrating in front of the Ram Lalla idol after the Pran Pratistha (ceremony) in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22.



"He considers Bharat his mother and the countrymen as God. He chooses work before name (fame). That's why everyone (every country) listens to him. Indian women emerged as leaders while corrupt people are scared...he remained close to the grounds but reached the sky (a reference to Chandrayaan)", said the theme song.