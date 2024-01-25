Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP launches campaign song, evokes PM Modi's popularity. Watch
Story highlights
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a new campaign song was launched by the BJP on Thursday (Jan 25). The video included PM Modi's shots of prostrating before Ayodhya's Ram Lalla
The BJP launched its new election campaign song 'Modi ko chunte hain' on Thursday (Jan 24) as the Indian prime minister prepares to sound the 2024 Lok Sabha election's bugle
“Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain ((Not dreams, but (we) weave reality, That’s why everyone chooses Modi)", is the name of the campaign song.
Also read: India: Ahead of Republic Day, PM Modi and French President Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur
The campaign song narrates that the situation in the country was deplorable, after which the nation voted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Campaign song video includes shots of Modi prostrating in front of Ram Lalla's idol
The song added that the Indian prime minister kept his promise and the country's dream of becoming developed did not remain just a dream. The lyrics further said that Narendra Modi has chosen the right paths and turned everyone's dreams into reality, which is why everyone chooses him.
सपने नहीं हकीकत बुनते हैं,— BJP (@BJP4India) January 25, 2024
तभी तो सब मोदी को चुनते हैं...
Today, BJP National President Shri @JPNadda launched BJP's official campaign for the 2024 general elections in the virtual presence of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/cqpcekKWEV
The campaign song video ended with the prime minister prostrating in front of the Ram Lalla idol after the Pran Pratistha (ceremony) in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22.
"He considers Bharat his mother and the countrymen as God. He chooses work before name (fame). That's why everyone (every country) listens to him. Indian women emerged as leaders while corrupt people are scared...he remained close to the grounds but reached the sky (a reference to Chandrayaan)", said the theme song.
Watch: French President Emmanuel Macron reaches India as Chief Guest for 75th Republic Day
The campaign song further talked about projects introduced by the prime minister for different sections of the people and the success achieved by the government's foreign policy.
The political party had launched a different version of the same song ‘Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte’ before the state elections in 2023.
Another campaign song-video, which asserted 'Phir aayega Modi' (Modi will come again), was launched by BJP in December 2023.
(With inputs from agencies)