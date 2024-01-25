India: Ahead of Republic Day, PM Modi and French President Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan, ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.



Macron, who is on a two-day official visit to India, will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi tomorrow.



During the roadshow, citizens in large numbers gathered on the streets of the pink city to welcome Macron and Modi.

#WATCH | People in large numbers welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/JyhT8GgMhl — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 ×

Meanwhile, PM Modi explained how the UPI digital payments system has been implemented in the cities to French President Macron.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/98SbDN8D3e — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 ×

Macron also visited Hawa Mahal in Jaipur along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in between the roadshow. During his India visit, Macron first met Modi at Jantar Mantar - the famous solar observatory which established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh in Jaipur.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visit Hawa Mahal in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/SLnupFX0yT — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 ×

#WATCH | PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory, in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vdslirAiJd — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 ×

UNESCO listed Jantar Mantar as a World Heritage Site in July 2010 and includes a set of eighteen instruments and is the world's biggest stone observatory.