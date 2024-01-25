India: Ahead of Republic Day, PM Modi and French President Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur
Story highlights
Macron is on a two-day official visit to India and will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan, ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.
Macron, who is on a two-day official visit to India, will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi tomorrow.
During the roadshow, citizens in large numbers gathered on the streets of the pink city to welcome Macron and Modi.
#WATCH | People in large numbers welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/JyhT8GgMhl— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
Meanwhile, PM Modi explained how the UPI digital payments system has been implemented in the cities to French President Macron.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/98SbDN8D3e— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
Macron also visited Hawa Mahal in Jaipur along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in between the roadshow. During his India visit, Macron first met Modi at Jantar Mantar - the famous solar observatory which established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh in Jaipur.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visit Hawa Mahal in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/SLnupFX0yT— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
#WATCH | PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory, in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vdslirAiJd— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
UNESCO listed Jantar Mantar as a World Heritage Site in July 2010 and includes a set of eighteen instruments and is the world's biggest stone observatory.
Macron's India visit
Macron had arrived at Jaipur's International Airport earlier in the day. He was received by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
After he arrived in Jaipur, the French president visited Amer Fort in Jaipur where he interacted with the artists, appreciated Rajasthani painting art and interacted with school students who had gathered to welcome him.
#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur during his two-day state visit to India— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024
EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari also present pic.twitter.com/giB38FZRzy
Macron's visit to India comes on the heels of expanded bilateral co-operation between New Delhi and Paris in major areas including defence.
Watch: French President Emmanuel Macron reaches India as Chief Guest for 75th Republic Day
In a statement, the French embassy said that the talks between Modi and Macron will cover defence co-operation, collaboration in the vast Indo-Pacific region and the course on responses to challenges such as terrorism, climate crisis, biodiversity loss, poverty eradication, strengthening business ties, and cross-investments.
As part of expanded defence co-operation, India and France also plan to build three more Scorpene-class submarines with technology from France.
(With inputs from agencies)