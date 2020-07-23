Highest spike of 45,720 new cases, 1,129 deaths take India's tally past 12 lakh mark

India on Thursday added 45,720 new coronavirus cases and 1,129 deaths, its highest so far. The country's tally is now over 12 lakh.

The death toll from the virus nears 30,000. Now, India is the third-most-affected country by total cases and seventh by death toll.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 21.6 days, for active cases at 32.8 days, and deaths at 30.4 days.

The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 22nd July is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

Globally, coronavirus cases surged past 15 million as some of the worst-hit nations, such as US, Brazil continued to record over 60,000 daily cases.

(With inputs from agencies)