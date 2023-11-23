Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu; schools shut amid orange alert

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Many parts of the southern states are currently facing flood-like situations. There seems no respite from heavy downpours as it is likely to continue in isolated places in Kerala until Nov 24, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts.

In view of the heavy rains prediction, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to close all government and private schools today in Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Niligiri districts.

Also Read | India's ruling BJP adds Ram temple illustration on social media profiles ahead of inauguration

Red, orange alert in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The IMD issued a red alert for the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala state on November 22. Pathanamthitta Collector, A Shibu, issued an order prohibiting night travel between 7:00 pm to 6:00 am and tourist activities like kayaking and boating in the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district from until Nov 24.

The order was issued in view of relentless heavy rainfall that has created flood-like situations in many isolated parts of states.

Pilgrims visiting Sabarimala have been advised to remain vigilant and cautious especially at night in view of the red alert issued in the district.

An orange alert has also been issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki for Nov 23. The Met department also issued a yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except the Kannur and Kasaragod in Kerala.

There is a possibility of cyclonic circulations as well, over Tamil Nadu, that may cause moderate to medium rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Kerala over the next five days.

According to IMD press release, thunderstorms along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of the state may take place today.

While in Tamil Nadu, the regional Chennai meteorological department forecast suggests heavy to very heavy rain over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Sivagangai & Pudukottai districts and thunderstorm with moderate rain at a few places over Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Theni to Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu.