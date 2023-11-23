India: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander involved in many attacks killed in Rajouri encounter

In the ongoing encounter at Kalakote area in Rajouri district in Jammu region, Security forces have killed one terrorist. Indian Army says it's a big success as the terrorist was involved in many attacks in the area. The terrorist has been identified as Quari and he is a Pak National and a hardcore terrorist.

According to the Indian Army, He has been trained on Pak & Afghan Front and is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The army said that Quari is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri & Kandi attacks and was an IED expert.

''One terrorist killed in an ongoing operation. Details are as under- Name - Quari Individual is a Pak national and a hardcore terrorist. He has been trained on Pak & Afghan Front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group from the past one year. He is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri & Kandi attacks. He was sent to revive terrorism in the region. He is Expert in IEDs, operating & hiding from Caves & a trained Sniper,'' an army source told WION.

Meanwhile fresh firing was reported at the operation site between terrorists and security forces. More security forces were brought in and deployed close to the encounter site. Drones and Helicopters were pushed in to keep an aerial vigil of the area.

The Indian army lost four personnel including two officers in the Encounter so far. Two more Indian Army personnel were injured in the gunfight who were shifted to the Udhampur Indian Army's base hospital and are being treated there. The Indian army is yet to officially verify the number of deaths in the operation.

Sources in the security forces say that two foreign terrorists are holed up in the area believed to have infiltrated recently from across the border. The Indian Army earlier said that the challenging terrain and limited road connectivity is creating difficulties in the operation.

''The challenging terrain of Reasi Poonch, coupled with limited road connectivity, creates difficulties for operations. - Isolated Dhoks in villages nestled in the mountains, make the civilian population, particularly women and children, vulnerable to terrorists,'' the army official said.

Earlier, the Indian army had said that the terrorists are injured and have been holed up in the area. And the Indian Army is making sure that there is no collateral damage to women or children during the operation.

''Based on specific intelligence Joint Operations launched in Kalakote Area Gulabgarh forest Rajouri, District on 19 Nov 23. Contact was established on 22 Nov and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by their own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of IndianArmy. Whiteknights Corps salutes the supreme sacrifice, '' said the Indian Army in a tweet.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition along Line of Control in Akhnoor area of Jammu district. In the Pallanwala area along the Line of Control, security forces recovered a suspicious box which had an IED fitted with batteries, one pistol, two pistol magazines, thirty-eight rounds of pistol ammunition and nine grenades.