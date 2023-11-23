Delhi shocker! Teen stabs 17-year-old over 60 times for Rs 350 in northeast area of the city

In a gruesome tale from Delhi’s Welcome area, a 17-year-old was stabbed multiple times by another teenager and was robbed of Rs. 350. The incident took place on Tuesday night in the northeast Delhi area.

Police received information at 11:15 pm (local time) about the incident on street no. 18 in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome. The victim was walking on the street when he was attacked by a 16-year-old boy. Police said the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday morning and booked for murder.

Gruesome tale of teen murder and robbery in Delhi

The horrid incident was captured in the CCTV cameras near the narrow lanes of the Welcome area. The suspect stabbed the victim’s body 60 times and even tried to slice through his neck in a ghastly attempt to kill him. He then kicked his head and dragged his blood-soaked body around the street. The footage also shows that occasionally, the suspect broke into a dance during the attack, police said on Wednesday.

As per the investigators, the suspect approached the victim in Janta Mazdoor Colony and asked him for some money for food (biryani). When the victim refused to give any money, the suspect tried to attack him which soon turned into a scuffle.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, then choked the victim and left him unconscious, said police.

He then stabbed the victim’s body multiple times and was looking to his right, trying to talk to someone, said police as per the CCTV footage collected by them. The victim’s head was moving, suggesting he was still alive. However, the suspect kept on stabbing him relentlessly and later dragged his body out of the way by pulling his hair.

Local residents later took the boy to GTB Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), told Hindustan Times that the two boys weren’t previously acquainted. The officer also confirmed that some residents tried to intervene, but were scared away by the victim.

“The boy was drunk during the attack”, Tirkey said.

The victim used to live with his mother who worked as a domestic helper. The names of the suspect and victim have not been revealed by the police, as the case involves minors.