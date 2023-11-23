Who is Geert Wilders, the soon-to-be Dutch PM who supported Nupur Sharma and scrapping Article 370

Geert Wilders of the populist Party for Freedom (PVV) stands on the precipice of becoming the Dutch prime minister. Wilders has been sweeping all exit polls and looks certain to take former PM Mark Rutte's position after the latter resigned in July earlier this year.

Known for his anti-immigration and anti-Islam stance, Wilders was one of the few international leaders to come in defence of Indian political leader Nupur Sharma when she made comments on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last year.

Sharma, belonging to the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), was condemned by the entire Muslim world, including the Gulf nations. Such was the retaliation against Sharma that she received death threats, forcing her to not only release an apology but also retreat from active public life.

Wilders hailed Sharma as a hero and batted for her to receive the Nobel Prize.

"Nupur Sharma is a hero who spoke nothing but the truth. The whole world should be proud of her. She deserves the Nobel Prize. And India is a Hindu nation, the Indian government is obliged to strongly defend Hindus against Islamic hate and violence," Wilders posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In an interview with India Today, Wilders also criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for releasing a statement that slammed India over Sharma's remarks.

"I would say look at yourself in the mirror before you decide what you think about India or any other country. The OIC released a declaration about human rights and all these nations are attacking India. They put Sharia law above democracy and human rights," said Wilders.

He said the OIC countries were the most intolerant nations having the worst records on human rights.

"If you are a minority in those countries, you are persecuted and taken to jail. You lose freedom. India is a sovereign nation. We should not allow being lectured by them," he added.

Akin to Sharma, Wilders has also received death threats for his largely anti-Islam views. As an opposition leader, he is heavily protected by the police and could see his security blanket increase if and when he takes oath as the PM.

Wilders hailed scrapping of Article 370 and 35A

Apart from supporting Sharma, Wilders also hailed the Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

"India is a full democracy. Pakistan is a 100% terror state. So the choice is easy. Welcome home #Kashmir. #IndiaForKashmir," Wilders posted.

In an interview with WION, Wilders said the Article was only a temporary move and thus scrapping it was the right call that should be supported by the Western world.

"The decision to revoke Article 370 and 35 by the Indian government is the country's matter. I believe that the Western world should support India because its Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament earlier this week that democracy was never fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir under the Article," said Wilders.

"That is why I say welcome home Kashmir. Those regions and people will develop more under Indian control rather than under the influence of the terror regime in Islamabad. India is our friend and we should support our friend," he added.

What does the far-right leader want to achieve?

According to exit polls, Wilders’ PVV won 35 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, more than double the 17 he won at the last election.

The main focus of Wilders' election campaign was to put a pause on immigration, with suggested moves like border closures and deporting illegal immigrants.

"The Dutch hope that the people can get their country back and that we will ensure that the tsunami of asylum-seekers and immigration is reduced," Wilders said in his victory speech.

Wilders has previously called Prophet Mohammad a "paedophile", Islam a "fascist ideology" and a "backward religion".