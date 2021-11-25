Have to work for a better UN, says Argentina's Deputy FM during India visit

Pablo Tettamanti, Deputy Foreign Minister, Argentina has called for a "better UN" and other multilateral organisations like WTO, etc amid challenges like Covid crisis. The minister is in India for the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations.

Speaking to our Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Tettamanti said, "We think whole machinery has to be revamped. We have to discuss this as there are different views and details have to be put somehow."

Foreign office consultations took place between Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), India and Argentine deputy foreign minister on Wednesday.

According to MEA, "Both countries recalled their mutual assistance during Covid and reiterated their joint resolve to continue mutual cooperation in their fight against the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery."

Sidhant Sibal: What is the key focus of your Delhi visit?

Pablo Tettamanti: I came for our bilateral regular meetings with the foreign affairs ministry of India. We have a strategic association and created a mechanism by which ministry of foreign affairs meet regularly. Covid had made it very difficult. We had a meeting last year, which was virtual and I took advantage of the opening up to come to India to meet my counterpart Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das and was honoured to meet EAM Jaishankar and discuss our bilateral relationship.

Sidhant Sibal: How will you characterise the relationship between the two countries?

Pablo Tettamanti: Officially, we have a strategic association but it goes beyond that. There is a common view of many of the global issues and agenda, and we have same kind of approach too. It has been true in different periods of history, Argentina and India have always had a common vision as to how we believe things have to be solved. There are issues in which we have to find common ground but in general, we have an approach, which is very similar and I think that is the basis. We could see that in discussions.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the key outcome of dialogue in Delhi?

Pablo Tettamanti: We have a series of mechanism that we have to put again, moving on. We will have meetings to discuss this issue but to be more specific, we have already been able to discuss MoUs on mining, which should show results in investments to the benefits of the two sides. We have been discussing how we can improve trade, possibility of cooperation in scientific and technological field, how to respond to Covid, having exchanges, etc.

Sidhant Sibal: How has been the cooperation to deal with Covid and people to people movement?

Pablo Tettamanti: We are accepting international travellers who are fully vaccinated. We have been working on similar vaccines, both in India and Argentina. Many people, including myself have received Covishield vaccine so this is something that is naturally recognised. There is paper work, which is normal things, PCR test, etc. But all in all, we are going back to normalisation. In both countries, tourism was hit hard by Covid. But it is also something both countries plan to increase, as it crucial to recovery on economic side.

Sidhant Sibal: Engagement at multilateral organisations like UN, etc?

Pablo Tettamanti: Before Covid and afterwards, we have been talking about multilateralism. We think whole machinery is to be revamped. We have to discuss this. Though there are different views and details have to be somehow put in proportion and see how it works out. We have to work for better United Nations, WTO, etc. We both are members of the G20 and have voiced the concern of the emerging economies. We believe there is a possibility of our points of views being discussed and heard. With India, we have a common approach.

Sidhant Sibal: Your views on the Indo-Pacific vision? Was there any conversation in Delhi.

Pablo Tettamanti: We have been exchanging views on how we can respond to challenges we face. We have seen the common ground, we believe in dialogue, human rights, negations and we need to put terrorism behind us. Realities are different in one region and another. Latin America faces more Pacific situation but approach is the same and we have exchanged views.