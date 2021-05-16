Haryana CM inaugurates two COVID hospitals in Hisar, Panipat

Reiterating his commitment to expanding health facilities amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated two 500-bed COVID hospitals in Hisar and Panipat.

Both hospitals have been set up with assistance from the DRDO.

Khattar inaugurated Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjivani Hospital at a school premises in Hisar.

The other one, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sanjivani Hospital, was inaugurated at Bal Jatan village near the Panipat refinery.

The Panipat facility was jointly inaugurated by the CM and Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On April 26, Khattar had visited Hisar and identified the campus of Jindal Modern School for the hospital.

The hospital was constructed in a record time of 17 days, an official statement said.

After inaugurating the Panipat facility, Pradhan in a tweet said Indian Oil Corporation has commenced the supply of 15 tonnes of oxygen to it every day.

He said the petroleum and steel industry is doing everything possible to save lives and better prepare for emerging health challenges.

"Our steel and petroleum sector remains committed to strengthen and support India's fight against the COVID-19," he said.

About the Hisar facility, Khattar said the hospital will get oxygen supply from Jindal Stainless Limited.

"It is proposed that no fee will be charged from patients who will come to get treatment in this hospital," he said.

After inaugurating the Hisar hospital, the CM said the Haryana government is constantly working to provide better health facilities to people by making necessary arrangements required for the prevention of COVID-19 on a large scale. The chief minister said the Opposition is unnecessarily blaming the government on the COVID issue, which he said, "is certainly not an ethical thing to do in this hour of crisis".

The chief minister also appealed to the agitating farmers to cooperate with the government and call off their stir against the Centre's farm laws.

"This is the biggest crisis of humanity so we all have to fight together. This pandemic is not limited to any person, a city or a class. This is the fight of the whole world," said the CM.