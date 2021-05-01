COVID-19: Haryana issues directions to not call vulnerable persons, pregnant women for work

Amid the second surge of COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Government on Saturday said it has decided that employees with severe disabilities, vulnerable persons and pregnant women shall not be called for duty, even if they are engaged in essential services.

As per the decision, if required, they can work from home, provided they have the necessary infrastructure to the same. This exemption will remain in force till further orders, according to a government statement.

Sharing more details in this regard an official spokesperson said that keeping in view the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with an aim to break the infection chain and safety of persons of certain categories, the Government has issued detailed preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Guidelines for protection and safety of persons with disabilities, vulnerable persons and pregnant women.

"Vulnerable persons viz. employees of the age of 50 years or above, employees suffering from hypertension, blood pressure, heart or lung disease, cancer and other chronic disease are at high risk of developing a serious illness, they shall not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public," said the statement.

Similarly, all pregnant women employees whether regular, contractual, outsources, daily wages or adhoc are also advised to work from home. As presently there is a surge in numbers of COVID-19 cases and therefore, it is imperative to put in place strict measures to prevent the virus spread therefore these instructions may be brought to the notice of all concerned for strict compliance, it said.