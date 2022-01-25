Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes in English and Hindi: Famous quotes and messages to wish your family, friends

On January 26 in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, and the country became a republic. Since then, the nation celebrates the date annually as Republic Day with full pomp and fervour.

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022, here are famous messages you can send to your family and friends.

Wishes to send to your family and friends (English):

1) Happy Republic Day wishes to everyone!

2) Many wishes to Indians on 73rd Republic Day! Remember the brave freedom fighters!

3) Happy Republic Day 2022! Saare Jahaan se accha, Hindustan humara

4) Salute to the brave soldiers of India! Happy Republic Day to everyone

5) Freedom came at a cost, let's protect it! Happy Republic Day

6) On Republic Day, take a pledge to protect the nation... always and forever

7) On this day, let's remember the sacrifices made by our brave freedom fighters

8) Never forget... someone at the border is away from his family to save yours. Happy Republic Day

9) As India celebrates 73rd Republic Day, let's take out time to acknowledge the beauty of this diverse nation

10) Happy Republic Day! Reminisce childhood memories of Republic Day celebrations

11) Happy Republic Day! Let's promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure

12) Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed lives for us. Happy Republic Day

13) Freedom was not given, it was taken. Remember and celebrate Republic Day!

14) Happy Republic Day! Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage

15) Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

16) Today is the day to show the love we have for our nation. Happy Republic Day

17) Let’s salute our brave martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

18) Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

19) Happy Republic Day India! No matter where I am… You will always be my identity

20) Freedom in mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls. Wishes to everyone on Republic Day

21) India is my identity, India is my pride. Happy Republic Day

22) India's constitution was made today. Let's celebrate independence. Happy Republic Day 2022!

23) Every chapter of India's freedom struggle is glorious and inspiring. Remembering the brave heroes. Happy Republic Day!

24) Time to take a pledge to protect our nation from all kinds of evils. Happy Republic Day 2022!

25) Wishing brave heroes of today - the frontline and healthcare workers. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Wishes to send to your family and friends (Hindi):

1) गणतन्त्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ||

2) हल्की सी धुप बरसात के बाद,

थोड़ी सी ख़ुशी हर बात के बाद,

इसी तरह मुबारक हो आप को,

आज़ादी फिर 2022 के बाद!!

3) ये आन तिरंगा है,ये शान तिरंगा है,

अरमान तिरंगा है,अभिमान तिरंगा है,

मेरी जान तिंरगा है!!

4) आजादी का जोश कभी कम न होने देंगे

जब भी ज़रुरत पड़ेगी देश के लिए जान लुटा देंगे .

क्यों की भारत हमारा देश है अब दोबारा

इस पर कोई आंच न आने देंगे!!

5) मेरा मुल्क मेरा देश मेरा

यह वतन शांति का उन्नति का

प्यार का चमन!!

6) भारत की पहचान हो तुम,

जम्मू की जान हो तुम,

सरहद का अरमान हो तुम,

दिल्ली का दिल हो तुम,

और भारत का नाम हो तुम

7) आओ झुक कर सलाम करें उनको

जिनके हिस्से में ये मुकाम आता है

खुशनसीब होता है वो खून

जो देश के काम आता है

8) क्या हिन्दू क्या मुस्लिम

क्या सिक्ख क्या ईसाई

हम सब हैं भाई-भाई

9) सरफ़रोशी की तमन्ना

अब हमारे दिल में है

देखना है जोर कितना बाजु ए कातिल में है

10) वह खून कहो किस मतलब का

जिसमें उबाल का नाम नहीं।

वह खून कहो किस मतलब का

आ सके देश के काम नहीं।

वह खून कहो किस मतलब का

जिसमें जीवन, न रवानी है!

जो परवश होकर बहता है,

वह खून नहीं, पानी है!

Here are some popular quotes on freedom by famous personalities:

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi

"Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai" - Ramprasad Bismil

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Inquilab Zindabad" - Bhagat Singh

"Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan" - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"Vande Mataram" - Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

"Freedom is not given, it is taken" - Subhash Chandra Bose

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic" - Indira Gandhi

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men" - BR Ambedkar

"Patriotism is your conviction that this country is superior to all others because you were born in it" - George Bernard Shaw