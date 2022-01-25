Republic Day parade 2022: Date, importance & all you want to know

Importance of Republic Day

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 each year. It was on this day the constitution of India came into effect. India became a republic on 26 January 1950 after it adopted its own constitution.

Republic Day 2022

The Republic Day parade will start 30 minutes late. It will start at 10:30 am(IST) on January 26.

There will be 25 tableaus of various states at the parade.

The Indian Army will be showcasing its PT-76 tank including Dhanush howitzers, electronic warfare system and two Taran Shakti electronic warfare.

There will be six marching contingents of the Indian Army on display including the Rajput Regiment and Assam Regiment and 17 military bands during the Republic Day parade.

There will also be two motorcycle formations including a woman's team.

There will be 75 IAF aircraft which will take place in the flypast.

Beating the Retreat at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi will feature a projection mapping with laser. There will also be a drone show during the ceremony.

Republic Day celebrations began on January 23 this year, instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

There will be no foreign head of state as the chief guest due to the coronavirus pandemic.



