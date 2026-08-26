Amid rising cases of Influenza A (H1N1), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director- general Dr Rajiv Bahl said that nearly 98 per cent of influenza cases tested across the country were H1N1, adding that hospitalisation rates remain low, and there's no need to panic. Additionally, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that it is closely monitoring the prevailing seasonal respiratory illness trends across the country through a robust pan-India surveillance network, in coordination with the Department of Health Research (DHR), ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The statements comes as several states and Union Territories including New Delhhi scaled up medical preparedness and isolation facilities amid rising cases.

Bahl said that severe illness largely restricted to high-risk individuals, ICMR , adding that no deaths had been reported due to influenza. "Our surveillance network has shown that about 98% of the cases that are tested are of H1N1; however, there is no need to panic as there is no shift in the seasonal flu pattern that we normally see. There are two peaks usually— monsoon and winter— and the cases that we are seeing are usual for this time of the year. We haven’t found any trend or pattern out of the usual that should concern us. Having said that, we have to be watchful and follow preventive measures,” Dr Bahl said. ICMR has earlier said the strain wasn’t new and vaccines available were effective against the current strain.