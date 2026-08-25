/Swine Flu rise: H1N1 cases soar in Delhi, Bengaluru as health alert intensifies

Delhi has issued a public health advisory following a sharp rise in reported H1N1 swine flu infections as seasonal influenza spreads across the capital. According to the figures cited in the report, confirmed H1N1 cases in Delhi have crossed 1,700 this year, with more than 110 infections reportedly recorded in a single day. The city has also reported more than 2,300 cases of influenza A, with H1N1 emerging as the dominant flu strain this season. Health authorities have advised residents to take precautions, particularly in crowded and poorly ventilated areas. People have been urged to wear masks, maintain respiratory hygiene, wash their hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid close contact with people showing flu-like symptoms.