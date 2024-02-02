Gyanvapi mosque: Muslim side moves HC against Varanasi court's decision allowing Hindu prayers

After a Varanasi district court permitted Hindu devotees to carry out prayers inside the sealed 'Vyas ji Ka Tehkhana' area in the basement of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque, the Muslim side, taking legal action, filed a revision petition in the high court, media reports said. This comes after a plea by the Muslim side for urgent hearing was turned down by the Supreme Court, which directed them to approach the Allahabad High Court.

In the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque dispute case, the Masjid Intezamia Committee filed the plea in the Allahabad Hight Court, where it is seeking a stay on the district court's decision. Counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, SFA Naqvi, stated that an urgent hearing into the case was sought by the Muslim side.

Notably, this comes days after the Varanasi district court had ruled in favour of allowing a priest to perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the mosque. In a breakthrough development on Wednesday (Jan 31) prayers were conducted by the Hindu devotees at the area allowed.

Last week, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) claimed that the mosque was built after the destruction of a large Hindu temple. The report suggested that the original structure was demolished and parts of it were used in the construction of the existing mosque.

Temple trust president Nagendra Pandey remarked, "Vyas ji's cellar was opened after 31 years for prayers" at around 10.30 pm on Jan 31. The Gyanvapi mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement. One of these remains in the possession of the Vyas family. Vyas is a priest and a petitioner who sought to pray inside the mosque.

It is worth noting that the district court while giving its ruling over the praying rights for Hindu devotees, had directed the local administration to make necessary arrangements within seven days.