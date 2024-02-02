Another Indian student found dead in US, third case within a week
Another Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy has been found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio, making it the third such case within a week. The cause of death, however, remains unknown as of now. According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business. The Indian Consulate in New York has expressed regret about the incident and said that it is in touch with his family and is extending all possible assistance to them.